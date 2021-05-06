Dothan woman sentenced to a year in prison for stealing $415K from employer

A Dothan woman was sentenced to a year in prison Wednesday by a federal judge for stealing $415,530 from her former employer.

Ruthie Lynne Davidson, 50, is charged with one count of felony bank larceny, according to a judgment made by U.S. District Judge Robert Austin Huffaker Jr.

She was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison and three years of supervised released. She was also ordered to pay $196,092 in restitution to her former employer and forfeit $175,549 in assets to the U.S. government.

Davidson was originally arrested by Dothan police in 2019 on several theft charges, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office brought the case to the United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama in October of 2020 after more evidence of theft was revealed.

At the time, Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins told the Dothan Eagle that Davidson’s employer, US Business Products, Inc., became suspicious of the business bank account’s activity and notified law enforcement.

Police said she wrote multiple checks to herself out of her employer’s checking account. The theft went back as far as 2014.

She pleaded guilty to the federal charge in December.

Huffaker recommended Davidson serve her time in the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, where she is ordered to surrender before June 8.

