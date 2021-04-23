Duo charged with theft, forgery crimes

While out on bond for identity theft charges, a man and his partner were arrested for not returning a moving truck they rented with stolen personal information.

Cody Wayne Haney, 26, of Ashford, and Amber Rachelle Hawkins, 30, of Dothan, were arrested over the weekend on several theft charges.

Hawkins and Haney allegedly rented a U-Haul truck online using information from a debit/credit card Hawkins had previously stolen and used, Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. Hawkins did not return the U-Haul van and later left it in Haney’s possession.

Previously, Hawkins was also caught with a credit/debit card she allegedly took when she burglarized the Dothan National Gold Club and Hotel on Feb. 28 of this year. She is also accused of using three other stolen debit/cards to make ATM withdrawals and to make purchases, including $47 to rent the U-Haul truck.

Hawkins is being charged with first-degree theft of property, identity theft, third-degree burglary, and six counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. Haney is being charged with identity theft and first-degree receiving stolen property.

Both are being held without bond and more charges are possible.

Haney has been arrested several times this year. In March, he was charged with trafficking in stolen identities, identity theft, and forgery after officers found a backpack of stolen identities on his person while investigating a disorderly call at a local motel. In February, he was arrested for altering checks written to different people and depositing them in his bank account.

