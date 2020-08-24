Duo faces theft charges from Walmart

A Texas duo faces theft charges after police say they entered a Dothan Walmart where they unlawfully took multiple pieces of merchandise without paying.
Jonathan Julian Reed, 29, of Cookeville, Tennessee, and Jessica Austin, 37, of Sparta, Tennessee, were arrested Friday and charged with third-degree theft of property.
“During the investigation it was determined both Austin and Reed had a shopping cart full of items, and Austin attempted to exit the store without paying for any items. Reed went through the self-checkout where he attempted to pay for some of the items in his cart, but his card was declined,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
Reed and Austin were apprehended, and the items were returned to the store.
Austin and Reed are in the Houston County Jail on $1,000 bond each.
