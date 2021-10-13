Elba high school secretary charged with sex with student

ELBA - An Elba High School secretary was arrested by police on allegations she had a sexual relationship with a student.

Martha Sasser Pope, 43, turned herself into the Coffee County Jail on Tuesday morning on the charge of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.

Charging documents state the alleged offense occurred on Sept. 10 and involved an oral sex act.

Elba City Schools Superintendent Chris Moseley said that Pope has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Officials with the Elba Police Department, the charging agency in the case, were not available on Wednesday for comment.

Pope was released from jail on a $5,000 bond later Tuesday and her first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 10, according to court documents.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

