Elba principal placed on leave after hit-and-run

ENTERPRISE – The Elba Elementary School principal has been placed on leave following her arrest for a hit-and-run incident in Coffee County on Saturday.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that Debra Johnson Strickland, 38, of Samson, was driving a 2017 Nissan Maxima on Alabama 87 at around 4:35 p.m. The Maxima was traveling north when Strickland crossed the centerline into the southbound lane.

The 2019 Subaru Outback driven by Wendy M. Smith, 43, of Owensboro, Kentucky swerved into the northbound lane to avoid colliding with the Maxima. Strickland then swerved back into the northbound lane and struck the Subaru approximately 12 miles south of Enterprise city limits.

Strickland then fled the crash scene on foot and was later apprehend approximately one mile from the crash scene.

The Subaru was occupied with three passengers who were all transported to an area hospital for medical attention.

ALEA Troopers arrested Strickland and charged her with fleeing the scene of an accident with injury, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms.

She is being held in the Geneva County Jail awaiting a bond hearing sometime today.