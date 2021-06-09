Enterprise man, felon sentenced to over three years for having gun in pocket

An Enterprise man was ordered by a federal judge Tuesday to serve more than three years of prison time for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Alexander Russaw, 40, was arrested on April 24, 2020, by the Enterprise Police Department after Enterprise police officers observed a vehicle sitting on the south side of the intersection of Rucker Boulevard and Boll Weevil Circle. The car was located in some hedges on the roadside. When officers stopped to see if anyone needed assistance, they found Russaw asleep in the driver’s seat.

When they woke Russaw, he seemed disoriented. While speaking with him, officers noticed an open container in plain view with baggies of a white powdery substance they suspected to be cocaine. Officers then detained Russaw to investigate further and, during a pat down search, found a .380 caliber handgun in his pants pocket.

Russaw has multiple felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing a firearm, accordint to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Alabama. When officers conducted a full search of the container, additional suspected controlled substances were found.

Russaw was indicted by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm in October 2020. He pleaded guilty to that charge on March 3, 2021.