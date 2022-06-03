Enterprise man sentenced to 15 months for receiving methamphetamine through the mail

MONTGOMERY – An Enterprise man was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in prison for attempting to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

Following his sentence, Eric Michael Caylor, 40, will be on supervised release for three years. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to Caylor’s plea agreement and other court records, in early 2019, postal inspectors noticed that Caylor was receiving suspicious packages through the mail. Further investigation revealed that Caylor was ordering controlled substances on the dark web and paying for them using Bitcoin.

During Caylor’s plea hearing in February of this year, he specifically admitted that, on May 2, 2019, he attempted to possess a package that he knew contained methamphetamine. Caylor also admitted to previously receiving packages containing controlled substances and sharing or trading the drugs with others.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Russell T. Duraski prosecuted the case.