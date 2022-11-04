Enterprise man sentenced to 92 months in prison on gun charge; murder charges pending

An Enterprise man facing murder and drug charges pleaded guilty to charges of a felon in possession of a firearm and will spend almost eight years in federal prison, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

Dorian Lamont Bell, 42, of Enterprise, was sentenced to 92 months in prison. Following his prison sentence, Bell will be on supervised release for three years. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the plea agreement and other court records, on May 25, 2021, the Enterprise Police Department went to a residence in response to a reported altercation between two men. When officers arrived, they discovered that one of the men involved in the argument had been shot and killed in the front yard.

Bell’s sister resided at the house and told the officers that, after the shooting, her brother ran from the front yard, through the house and out of the back door, leaving a gun inside. The officers arrested Bell nearby.

They later found two handguns inside the sister’s residence. During Bell’s federal plea hearing on June 7, he admitted to possessing the two guns found at his sister’s house. Before these events occurred, Bell had been convicted of numerous felony offenses and was therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm. A state murder charge and related drug charges are pending against Bell in the Circuit Court of Coffee County.

This case was investigated by the Enterprise Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Russell T. Duraski prosecuted the case.