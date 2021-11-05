 Skip to main content
Enterprise pair charged with attempting to kill two juveniles
ENTERPRISE - Two Enterprise residents are behind bars for assaulting and trying to kill two juveniles, according to police.

Douglas O’Neal Pouncey, 38, was charged with attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence, while his alleged accomplice Latisha Holmes, 35, was charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Enterprise police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Glover Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Once there, officers discovered one gunshot victim has been transported to a hospital by personal vehicle while another victim, who was physically assaulted by the suspect, was located a few blocks away from the scene.

Pouncey and Holmes were later arrested and transported to Coffee County Jail.

Pouncey is being held on bonds totaling $780,000 while Holmes’ bonds were set at $765,000.

A press release from the Enterprise Police Department states that no further information will be released because of the victims’ ages.

