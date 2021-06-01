Enterprise Police investigate shootings

Enterprise police are investigating two shootings that happened over the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The first shooting happened on Sunday at 4:26 a.m. in the 100 block of Anthony Circle, according to an Enterprise Police Department press release. An unknown suspect or suspects fired into an occupied residence, striking the victim in the lower back. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Then on Monday at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Liberty gas station located at 921 Rucker Blvd. and found a male victim at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

No additional information was released regarding the shootings.

The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the shootings. Anyone with additional information can call 334-347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.