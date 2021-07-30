Enterprise police respond to shooting

Staff report
ENTERPRISE — A man was killed and a woman was shot in the chest Thursday night in Enterprise.
Officers with the Enterprise Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence in the 500 block of County Road 539 in Enterprise around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, according to a news release from police department.
"At the residence, responding officers discovered a deceased male as well as a female with a gunshot wound to the chest," the release stated. "The female was transported to a hospital for treatment and currently (is) in stable condition."
Enterprise detectives are investigating the shooting, and no further information was released by the department.
