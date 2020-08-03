You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enterprise police search for shooting suspect; victim shot multiple times
0 comments

Enterprise police search for shooting suspect; victim shot multiple times

Only $5 for 5 months
Enterprise police search for shooting suspect; victim shot multiple times

ENTERPRISE –Police continue the search for a suspect in a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one victim in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Dixie Drive. Witnesses told police the alleged shooter is a Hispanic male last seen in a black Honda coupe.

No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News