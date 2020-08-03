Enterprise police search for shooting suspect; victim shot multiple times

ENTERPRISE –Police continue the search for a suspect in a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one victim in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Dixie Drive. Witnesses told police the alleged shooter is a Hispanic male last seen in a black Honda coupe.
No additional information is available at this time.
Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.