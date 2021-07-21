 Skip to main content
Enterprise shooting investigated as assault
Enterprise shooting investigated as assault

  • Updated
Police and crime
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS

ENTERPRISE - The Enterprise Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that occurred following a physical altercation between the victim and an unknown suspect.

According to a press release, officers responded to a shooting at the Executive Inn at 615 Boll Weevil Circle on Tuesday around 10:55 p.m.

"Responding officers discovered an unconscious male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg and facial injuries," the release stated. "Witnesses advised a physical altercation took place between the victim and an unknown suspect(s) prior to the shooting."

The shooting was initially reported on social media as a homicide investigation, but that information was incorrect, according to police.

This incident is being investigated as an assault. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment and released.

The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the shooting and requests that anyone with additional information call 334-347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

