Ex-Dothan pharmacist sentenced to 7 years on federal drug distribution charge
Ex-Dothan pharmacist sentenced to 7 years on federal drug distribution charge

DEA raids Allen's Pharmacy (copy)

A DEA agent enters Allen's Pharmacy on West Main Street following a raid on the business on Wednesday, July 8.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

An ex-pharmacist from Hartford has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for illegally distributing opioids.

Richard Allen Strickland, the former owner of Allen’s pharmacy in Dothan, was sentenced on Tuesday during a hearing after pleading guilty to unlawful distribution of controlled substances in January.

During a change of plea hearing, Strickland admitted to selling 14 hydrocodone pills to an individual without a prescription for cash on July 3, 2020. Hydrocodone is an opioid used to treat moderate to severe pain and is a Class II controlled substance.

As part of the plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama recommended the minimum sentence for Strickland’s drug distribution charge, which is two years. However, United State District Judge R. Austin Huffaker sentenced him to 87 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release on Tuesday.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration raided Strickland’s pharmacy during a joint investigation with the Dothan Police Department in July and arrested him shortly after.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

