Exchange of gunfire at Dothan hotel leads to one arrest

An exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Dothan hotel led to one arrest after suspects fled the scene.

Dothan Police responded to the 3500 block of Ross Clark Circle in the early hours of Sunday, May 22, as a group of individuals were shooting at each other in the hotel parking lot. As officers arrived, the individuals were still exchanging gunfire and several suspects ran on foot while others left in vehicles.

One of the suspects was captured after he discarded his firearm, according to the Dothan Police Department.

Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan was charged with two counts of Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle. His bond was set at $30,000.

Two patrons' vehicles and the hotel were damaged; however, there were no injuries reported due to the gunfire.

Anyone with any information related to the incident are encouraged to call the Dothan Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 334-615-3632.