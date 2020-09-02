Execution of search warrants leads to multiple arrests; marijuana, firearms, currency seized

MARIANNA - Multiple law enforcement agencies executed several search warrants in Jackson County, Florida, that led to several drug arrests Tuesday.

Erik Leronn Gammons, 38, of Marianna, is charged with three counts of sale of a controlled substance. Darryl Dewayne Hayes, 35, of Marianna, is charged with nine counts of sale of a controlled substance and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Roy Hilton Porter, 62, of Greenwood, is charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance, trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to sale. Ashley Smith, 37, of Marianna, was arrested on a pre-existing warrant for possession of marijuana and a pre-existing warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. Marcus Daughtry, 37, of Jackson County is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Tuesday, the Jackson County Drug Task Force with assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s Patrol Division, the United States Marshal’s Service Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Jackson Correctional Institution K9 Tracking Team and the Apalachee Fugitive Task Force Teams executed multiple search warrants in the Mount Tabor community.