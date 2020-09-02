 Skip to main content
Fall jury trial date scheduled for Wiregrass firefighter charged with multiple sex crimes
A Houston County Circuit judge has tentative set a fall jury trial date for a Wiregrass firefighter charged with multiple sex crimes, including rape.

Circuit Judge John Steenland III, has set an Nov. 16 trial date for Steven Todd Hallford.

Hallford, 51, of Dothan, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and four counts of first-degree sodomy. He is accused of committing multiple sex crimes against a 57-year-old woman confined to a wheelchair, according to police.

Hallford, a former Dothan Fire Department employee for more than 20 years, was arrested while on duty with the Slocomb Fire/Rescue Department in October. He was not employed with the Dothan Fire Department when the alleged crimes were reported. He is also a former firefighter-paramedic with the Headland Fire/Rescue Department.

According to police, Hallford and the victim lived in the same area at Pointe South Trailer Park and the two were acquaintances.

“The victim placed an emergency medical call saying she fell out of her wheelchair,” said Dothan police Capt. Will Glover. “An officer responded along with fire/rescue to the scene. Once the victim was medically checked out, the victim then confided in the officer and reported the sexual crimes. The victim said she had been sexually assaulted several times over the past year.”

Hallford is out of jail on a $150,000 bond. Hallford's arraignment hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.

Steven Hallford

 Houston County Sheriff's Department
