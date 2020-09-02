Fall jury trial date scheduled for Wiregrass firefighter charged with multiple sex crimes

A Houston County Circuit judge has tentative set a fall jury trial date for a Wiregrass firefighter charged with multiple sex crimes, including rape.

Circuit Judge John Steenland III, has set an Nov. 16 trial date for Steven Todd Hallford.

Hallford, 51, of Dothan, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and four counts of first-degree sodomy. He is accused of committing multiple sex crimes against a 57-year-old woman confined to a wheelchair, according to police.

Hallford, a former Dothan Fire Department employee for more than 20 years, was arrested while on duty with the Slocomb Fire/Rescue Department in October. He was not employed with the Dothan Fire Department when the alleged crimes were reported. He is also a former firefighter-paramedic with the Headland Fire/Rescue Department.

According to police, Hallford and the victim lived in the same area at Pointe South Trailer Park and the two were acquaintances.