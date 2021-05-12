Fallen Dothan, Houston County officers remembered in memorial service

It’s a tense time to be a law enforcement officer – a fact not lost on speakers at the City of Dothan Law Enforcement Memorial Service to honor fallen officers during “Police Week.”
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said policing in America is as hard today as it’s ever been in the history of the U.S. and spoke words of encouragement to law enforcement, who he said are often undervalued and underappreciated.
“Officers are persecuted, prosecuted, demonized, because of split-second decisions without the luxury of hindsight so often faced in their chosen calling,” Benny said during the event. “The protection we afford paves the way for the success of our community.
“Every day your city benefits from your tenacity, your hard work, your intelligence, and leadership. That is why all of us keep on striving to care and do the job. You do it because you know people rely on you to get the job done.”
Officers from the Wiregrass area attended the service held at the Dothan Opera House on Wednesday where nine law enforcement officers with the Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriff’s Office who died in the line-of-duty from 1914 to 2014 were remembered. Dothan Police Lt. Mac Eggleston and Houston Sheriff Donald Valenza named the fallen officers and deputies and detailed the events surrounding their deaths, which included shootings, heart attacks, and vehicle accidents while on the job.
“These heroes that encountered life-changing tragedies will always be remembered,” Benny said. “We will reflect on the sacrifice that not only they made, but the sacrifice that their families made with their loss.”
The most recently loss noted during the ceremony was that of Dothan Police Sgt. Jeffrey W. Garrett, who died on Oct. 27, 2014, after collapsing during a department agility program.
On behalf of Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, City Commissioner Beth Kenward read the proclamation for 2021 “Police Week,” which began on May 9. National Police Memorial Day is May 15.
The memorial event ended with the last call to fallen officers by the Dothan Police Communications Center and a closing prayer.
