Fallen Dothan, Houston County officers remembered in memorial service

It’s a tense time to be a law enforcement officer – a fact not lost on speakers at the City of Dothan Law Enforcement Memorial Service to honor fallen officers during “Police Week.”

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said policing in America is as hard today as it’s ever been in the history of the U.S. and spoke words of encouragement to law enforcement, who he said are often undervalued and underappreciated.

“Officers are persecuted, prosecuted, demonized, because of split-second decisions without the luxury of hindsight so often faced in their chosen calling,” Benny said during the event. “The protection we afford paves the way for the success of our community.

“Every day your city benefits from your tenacity, your hard work, your intelligence, and leadership. That is why all of us keep on striving to care and do the job. You do it because you know people rely on you to get the job done.”

