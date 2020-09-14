Family member reports child abuse; mother arrested

A Dothan mother was arrested after a family member contacted police concerning child abuse involving a victim under the age of 12.

Cristal Janetha Baker, 37, was arrested Friday and charged with willful abuse of a child.

“Police received a report regarding a child under the age of 12 possibly being abused by the child’s mother in the 100 block of Third Avenue,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “It was determined the child had been abused to the point it required police intervention.”

According to Owens, the child was released to a family member following Baker’s arrest.

Baker is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.

