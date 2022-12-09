FDLE arrests Marianna woman for constitutional amendment petition fraud crimes

MARIANNA – A Marianna woman has been arrested on five felony counts dealing with election fraud crimes, the FDLE announced Friday.

FDLE agents arrested Kattie McCalister, 60, on five felony counts of false swearing, submission of false voter information, and five misdemeanor counts of perjury when not in an official proceeding. McCalister unlawfully used the personal identification information of five victims to submit fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office, according to an FDLE news release.

The case began on Dec. 27, 2021, after the 14th Judicial Circuit Jackson County Office of the State Attorney request FDLE to investigate suspected fraudulent constitutional amendment forms that had been submitted to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office by McCalister.

Agents interviewed five victims who had filed complaints against McCalister after they were notified that their personal voter information may have been compromised. Each of the victims attested that they had never met McCalister, had never seen the petition, nor had they signed or permitted another person to sign for them, the constitutional amendment petition forms.

McCalister was employed as a paid petition circulator when she committed the offenses. Further investigation revealed that she received approximately $7,193.36 from the petition circulation company between November 2021 and Jan. 7, 2022.

She was booked into the Jackson County Jail on Thursday. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 14th Judicial Circuit.