Female pedestrian arrested on outstanding warrant

MARIANNA – A female pedestrian was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Dana Ann Hastings, 56, of Chattahoochee, Florida, as apprehended and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
According to law enforcement, a deputy observed Hastings walking in the area of Old US Road and Highway 162. After the deputy made contact with Hastings, she identified herself and the deputy relayed the information to dispatch. Dispatch ran the information through NCIC/FCIC, which revealed Hastings had an active warrant for her arrest.
Hastings was taken into custody without incident.
