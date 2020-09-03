Fleeing felon arrested

Dothan Police apprehended a fleeing felon Wednesday morning.

Courtney Jamal Byrd, 26, of Kinsey was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon in 1200 block of Honeysuckle Road behind a residence in the woods, with assistance from the Dothan Police Department’s K9.

Byrd had previous fled from officers during a traffic stop Wednesday morning at Motel 6.

According to police, Byrd is charged with multiple crimes including attempting to elude, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possessing stolen property, criminal mischief-damage to business property, obstructing government operations, and disorderly conduct.

After Byrd was apprehended he was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a bite from the police K9. The hospital kept Byrd for treatment for severe dehydration.

Byrd also has active warrants for his arrest through the Dothan Police Department, Abbeville Police Department, and the Houston County Sheriffs’ Department.

According to Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins, additional charges against Byrd are forthcoming.

