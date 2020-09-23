Florida man charged in catalytic converter thefts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BONIFAY - A Holmes County, Florida, man faces burglary multiple charges after investigators say he stole catalytic converters from a local automotive shop.

Casey J. Epley, 36, is charged with burglary, petit theft, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint on Sept. 4 regarding the theft. During the investigation Epley was identified as the suspect. It was determined Epley allegedly entered a victim’s vehicle and took the converters. Surveillance images from a salvage yard showed Epley selling the stolen parts.

A warrant was obtained Tuesday for Epley, who was already in the Holmes County Jail on unrelated charges.

