Florida man charged in catalytic converter thefts
BONIFAY - A Holmes County, Florida, man faces burglary multiple charges after investigators say he stole catalytic converters from a local automotive shop.

Casey J. Epley, 36, is charged with burglary, petit theft, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint on Sept. 4 regarding the theft. During the investigation Epley was identified as the suspect. It was determined Epley allegedly entered a victim’s vehicle and took the converters. Surveillance images from a salvage yard showed Epley selling the stolen parts.

A warrant was obtained Tuesday for Epley, who was already in the Holmes County Jail on unrelated charges.

Man charged in catalytic convert thefts

Casey J. Epley

 Holmes County Sheriff's Department
