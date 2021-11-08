Florida man injured in confrontation with officers jailed on multiple felony charges

OZARK – A Florida man is behind bars after a car chase that ended in the suspect being shot several times by law enforcement.
Dylan Gentry, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is being charged with attempting to elude law enforcement and faces several felony charges in his home state.
Around midday Sunday, an Ozark police officer attempted a traffic stop on West Roy Parker Road near Van Heusen Drive, according to a joint release from the Ozark Police Department and Dale County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
During the pursuit, the vehicle traveled at excessive speeds and into oncoming traffic. As the pursuit continued on U.S. Highway 231 North, Ozark police requested backup from the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.
A Dale County deputy performed a pursuit immobilization technique (PIT) intended to force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, near Sam Lisenby Road. The suspect was able to regain control of his vehicle and continued northbound.
A second PIT was performed by a deputy near the intersection at Jernigan Road. As officers and the deputy attempted to take the suspect into custody, the suspect attempted to flee again.
Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said Gentry’s vehicle rammed into the side of an Ozark police officer’s vehicle in an attempt to escape.
Both the officer and deputy fired several shots, striking Gentry several times. During the confrontation, a female occupant was able to exit the vehicle and the suspect attempted to flee once again.
Gentry was taken into custody and transported to Dale Medical Center for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. He has since been discharged and transported to the Dale County Jail and booked on multiple felony warrants out of Florida.
In September, Gentry was charged with aggravated battery and resisting arrest in Marion County when he hit a man in the head with a wrench, knocking him unconscious. When officers tried to detain Gentry during this incident, he resisted and struggled in an attempt to break free.
As customary in officer-involved shootings, local law enforcement has requested Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigations take over the Ozark investigation.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.