Florida man injured in confrontation with officers jailed on multiple felony charges

OZARK – A Florida man is behind bars after a car chase that ended in the suspect being shot several times by law enforcement.

Dylan Gentry, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is being charged with attempting to elude law enforcement and faces several felony charges in his home state.

Around midday Sunday, an Ozark police officer attempted a traffic stop on West Roy Parker Road near Van Heusen Drive, according to a joint release from the Ozark Police Department and Dale County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, the vehicle traveled at excessive speeds and into oncoming traffic. As the pursuit continued on U.S. Highway 231 North, Ozark police requested backup from the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

A Dale County deputy performed a pursuit immobilization technique (PIT) intended to force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, near Sam Lisenby Road. The suspect was able to regain control of his vehicle and continued northbound.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A second PIT was performed by a deputy near the intersection at Jernigan Road. As officers and the deputy attempted to take the suspect into custody, the suspect attempted to flee again.