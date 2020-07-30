You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
For the Record
0 comments

For the Record

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Local News Briefs

The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.

July 29-30

» Rickie Bryant, 59, of Dothan; possession of cocaine

» Cory Gray, 20, of Dothan; two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle

» Heather Rainey, 31, of Dothan; third-degree burglary

The following people have been arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

July 29-30

» Jacob Deese, 20, probation violation on a charge of third-degree burglary

» Cedric Thomas, 41, second-degree possession of marijuana

» Bobbie Denney, 44, failure to appear in court on a charge of DUI

» Joyce Liles, 36, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree theft of property

» Mickeal Trahan, 38, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree theft of property

» Elizabeth Walker, 38, probation violation on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance

» Brandy Cooper, 25, unlawful possession of a controlled substance

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News