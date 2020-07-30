For the Record

Local News Briefs

The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.

July 29-30

» Rickie Bryant, 59, of Dothan; possession of cocaine

» Cory Gray, 20, of Dothan; two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle

» Heather Rainey, 31, of Dothan; third-degree burglary

The following people have been arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

July 29-30

» Jacob Deese, 20, probation violation on a charge of third-degree burglary

» Cedric Thomas, 41, second-degree possession of marijuana

» Bobbie Denney, 44, failure to appear in court on a charge of DUI

» Joyce Liles, 36, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree theft of property