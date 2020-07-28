You are the owner of this article.
For the Record
The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.

July 28

» Robert Lee Moore, 18, of Dothan; second-degree receiving stolen property

» Nautica Fabiyon Neal, 21, of Dothan; second-degree receiving stolen property

» Charles Sapp, 44, of Dothan; first-degree robbery

» Jimmy O Shawn Miller, 32, of Dothan; possession of synthetic

The following people have been arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

July 28

» Josalynn Janeice Hart, 27, probation violation on a charge of firs-degree receiving stolen property

» Tina Marie Jones, 34, probation violation on three counts of unlawful possession/receiving a controlled substance

