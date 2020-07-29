For the Record

Local News Briefs

The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.

July 29

» Jasmine Simone Lee, 29, of Dothan; first-degree assault

» Unique Shedletsky, 26, of Dothan;

» Victor Culver, 37, of Dothan; possession of synthetic narcotics

The following people have been arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

July 29

» Lauren Melissa Tillery, 33, trafficking in stolen identities

» Camilla G. Dozier, 51, distribution/sell of drugs to minor

» Jermony Rhodes, 34, failure to appear in court on a charge of possession/receiving a controlled substance

» Dakota Gregory Hutto, 24, third-degree domestic violence

» Jennifer Ann Davis, 46, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance