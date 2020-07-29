You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
For the Record
0 comments

For the Record

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Local News Briefs

The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.

July 29

» Jasmine Simone Lee, 29, of Dothan; first-degree assault

» Unique Shedletsky, 26, of Dothan; possession of synthetic narcotics

» Victor Culver, 37, of Dothan; possession of synthetic narcotics

The following people have been arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

July 29

» Lauren Melissa Tillery, 33, trafficking in stolen identities

» Camilla G. Dozier, 51, distribution/sell of drugs to minor

» Jermony Rhodes, 34, failure to appear in court on a charge of possession/receiving a controlled substance

» Dakota Gregory Hutto, 24, third-degree domestic violence

» Jennifer Ann Davis, 46, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance

» Desirae Barber, 27, off bond on a charge of first-degree robbery, failure to appear in court on a charge of unlawful possession/receiving a controlled substance

» Brianna Adams, 22, probation violation chemical endangerment of a child

» Jimmy Oshawn Miller, 32, unlawful possession of a controlled substance

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News