For the Record

June 30 – July 1

The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.

• Brandy Nichole Cooper, 26, Cowarts; four counts of illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card

• Malcolm Alonzo Culver, 34, Dothan; attempting to elude

• Clay Jefferson Denney, 46, Ozark; fraudulent use of credit/debit card

• Tammy Lynn Farmer, 52, Dothan; criminal trespassing

• Mark Alan Ford Jr., 28, Dothan; appears in public place under influence, drug paraphernalia

• Ti’anna Shantel Phyllis McCree, 21, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana

• Zarika Grice Teague, 38; theft of services

• Taylia Ja’nya Burgess, 19, Headland; second-degree possession of marijuana

• Ashleigh Yuvonne Perez, 31, Dothan; appears in public place under influence

• David Earl Smith Jr., 40, Dothan; possessing stolen property

The following people have been arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

• David Joshua Freeman, 38; certain persons forbid to possess pistol

• Peter Thomas Kaperak, 57; failure to appear in court on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia

• John Henry Powell, 41; second-degree forgery, unlawful possession of controlled substance, first-degree receiving stolen property, giving false ID to law enforcement officer

• Alexander Jerome Swain, 41; promoting prison contraband

• Willie Earl Vinson, 45; two counts of third-degree theft of property

• Laura Darlene Warrick, 45; third-degree domestic violence

• Latasha Renea Bryant, 40; second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance

• Jeffrey Jermaine Herron, 42; failure to appear in court on charge of unlawful possession of controlled substance

