For the Record

June 30 – July 1
The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.
• Brandy Nichole Cooper, 26, Cowarts; four counts of illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card
• Malcolm Alonzo Culver, 34, Dothan; attempting to elude
• Clay Jefferson Denney, 46, Ozark; fraudulent use of credit/debit card
• Tammy Lynn Farmer, 52, Dothan; criminal trespassing
• Mark Alan Ford Jr., 28, Dothan; appears in public place under influence, drug paraphernalia
• Ti’anna Shantel Phyllis McCree, 21, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Zarika Grice Teague, 38; theft of services
• Taylia Ja’nya Burgess, 19, Headland; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Ashleigh Yuvonne Perez, 31, Dothan; appears in public place under influence
• David Earl Smith Jr., 40, Dothan; possessing stolen property
The following people have been arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
• David Joshua Freeman, 38; certain persons forbid to possess pistol
• Peter Thomas Kaperak, 57; failure to appear in court on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
• John Henry Powell, 41; second-degree forgery, unlawful possession of controlled substance, first-degree receiving stolen property, giving false ID to law enforcement officer
• Alexander Jerome Swain, 41; promoting prison contraband
• Willie Earl Vinson, 45; two counts of third-degree theft of property
• Laura Darlene Warrick, 45; third-degree domestic violence
• Latasha Renea Bryant, 40; second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance
• Jeffrey Jermaine Herron, 42; failure to appear in court on charge of unlawful possession of controlled substance