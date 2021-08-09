Former clients of Dothan massage business accuse owner of sex crimes

Three individuals have come forward in a case of a Dothan massage business owner’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Paul J. Meadows, 50, now faces two charges of first-degree sodomy in addition to one count of first-degree sexual abuse. A previous aggravated criminal surveillance charge was dropped on Friday without explanation.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said two females recently filed complaints about Meadows from incidents they allege occurred this year. Both victims allege they were clients at his business, Touch of Grace Massage, which is now closed. The victims said that Meadows engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with them.

Meadows bond was set at $45,000 for the three charges.

Owens said more charges could be forthcoming if other victims come forward.

