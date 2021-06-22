Former Elba principal faces assault charges for wreck that injured 4

SAMSON - New charges filed this week suggest that a former Elba principal purposely caused a wreck that injured four before leaving the scene.

Debra Johnson Strickland, 38, of Samson, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of third-degree assault following a hit-and-run on June 5 in Coffee County.

According to warrant information, Strickland was arrested on a statute that indicates she intentionally caused serious injury by using her vehicle as a deadly weapon, resulting in four injured women traveling in a Subaru Outback.

One woman suffered a brain bleed and fractured spine and ribs, according to court records. Another woman suffered from a broken arm and hip injuries, while two others walked away with bruises.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the Maxima Strickland was driving was traveling north on Alabama 87 when it crossed the centerline into the southbound lane. The Outback swerved into the northbound lane to avoid colliding with the Maxima. Strickland then swerved back into the northbound lane and struck the Subaru.

Strickland then fled the crash scene on foot before being apprehended approximately one mile from the crash scene.