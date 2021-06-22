Former Elba principal faces assault charges for wreck that injured 4

SAMSON - New charges filed this week suggest that a former Elba principal purposely caused a wreck that injured four before leaving the scene.
Debra Johnson Strickland, 38, of Samson, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of third-degree assault following a hit-and-run on June 5 in Coffee County.
According to warrant information, Strickland was arrested on a statute that indicates she intentionally caused serious injury by using her vehicle as a deadly weapon, resulting in four injured women traveling in a Subaru Outback.
One woman suffered a brain bleed and fractured spine and ribs, according to court records. Another woman suffered from a broken arm and hip injuries, while two others walked away with bruises.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the Maxima Strickland was driving was traveling north on Alabama 87 when it crossed the centerline into the southbound lane. The Outback swerved into the northbound lane to avoid colliding with the Maxima. Strickland then swerved back into the northbound lane and struck the Subaru.
Strickland then fled the crash scene on foot before being apprehended approximately one mile from the crash scene.
David Harrison, Strickland’s attorney, said Strickland likely became disoriented in the crash after being injured and left to find help.
As far as causing the wreck on purpose, Harrison said the facts do not support that conclusion.
“We’re praying for the injured victims,” he said. “It was an accident. We’re looking forward to our day in court.”
Strickland has since been released from the Geneva County Jail on $140,000 total bonds.
ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division said her toxicology report was not completed on Tuesday.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.