Former Elba principal indicted for fleeing scene of wreck that injured 4

A former Elba principal was indicted for leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

Court records show that that 38-year-old Debra Johnson Strickland, of Samson, pleaded not guilty to the charge days after a grand jury determined there was enough evidence to bring the case to trial.

Strickland was arrested following a June 5 hit-and-run wreck that injured four people in Coffee County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the Nissan Maxima Strickland was driving was traveling north on Alabama 87 when it crossed the centerline into the southbound lane. A Subaru Outback swerved into the northbound lane to avoid colliding with the Maxima. Strickland then swerved back into the northbound lane and struck the Subaru.

Strickland allegedly fled the crash scene on foot before being apprehended approximately one mile from the crash scene.

She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, first-degree assault, and two counts of third-degree escape following her capture.

According to warrants, one victim suffered a brain bleed and fractured spine and ribs, while another suffered from a broken arm and hip injuries. Two others walked away with bruises.