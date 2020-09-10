Former employee uses key code to burglarize former employer

A Headland man faces burglary charges after police say he used a former employer’s key code to steal property from his former employer.

Carl Frederick Applegate Jr., 57, of Headland, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree burglary.

“On Sept. 6 Mr. Applegate allegedly entered his former employer located in the 2200 block of Montgomery Highway and used a key code he was given when he was employed at the location to access entry,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Once inside the business he stole a laptop.”

According to Owens, during the interview process with law enforcement Applegate confessed to the crime.

Applegate is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

