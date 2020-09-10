 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former employee uses key code to burglarize former employer
0 comments
top story

Former employee uses key code to burglarize former employer

Only $5 for 5 months

A Headland man faces burglary charges after police say he used a former employer’s key code to steal property from his former employer.

Carl Frederick Applegate Jr., 57, of Headland, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree burglary.

“On Sept. 6 Mr. Applegate allegedly entered his former employer located in the 2200 block of Montgomery Highway and used a key code he was given when he was employed at the location to access entry,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Once inside the business he stole a laptop.”

According to Owens, during the interview process with law enforcement Applegate confessed to the crime.

Applegate is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

Former employee uses key code to burglarize former employer

Carl Frederick Applegate Jr.

 Houston County Jail
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert