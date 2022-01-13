Former teacher's sex crimes trial moved to May

A former teacher’s sex crimes trial has been moved to May so that investigators have more time to examine electronic evidence.

A jury will decide if 38-year-old Kimberly Sonanstine, of Ozark, is guilty of two counts of traveling to meet a child for a sex act and eight counts of second-degree sodomy she was charged with in October.

Prosecutor Kirke Adams, district attorney for Dale and Geneva counties, said the continuance was due to law enforcement not having completely examined evidence on electronic devices that were likely seized from Sonanstine’s house the day of her arrest.

Sonanstine pleaded not guilty to the charges in December following an indictment.

She was also charged with 30 counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Those charges are being handled separately.

Sonanstine was a biology instructor at Wallace Community College in Dothan at the time of her arrest, but is no longer employed there.

Her jury trial in circuit court is now set for May 2.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

