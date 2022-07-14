Fountain woman charged in intentional crash

A Fountain woman was arrested after she intentionally rear-ended a motorcycle, according to Florida law enforcement.

On Thursday around 6:05 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol and Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to what initially was reported as a hit-and-run with injuries. Shortly after the call, additional information was received that the crash was potentially an intentional, domestic-related incident, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim, a 47-year-old Chipley man, was traveling southbound on State Road 77 on his 2004 Yamaha Motorcycle. A 2000 Toyota Camry driven by 25-year old Harley Hawthorne of Fountain was following the victim, according to the highway patrol. In the area of Court Martial Ranch Road, the suspect intentionally rear-ended the motorcycle, causing the victim to be thrown from the motorcycle. The suspect fled the scene northbound into Washington County and was observed by a witness who remained in contact with local law enforcement. A short time later, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in south Washington County. The suspect was taken into custody and transferred to the Florida Highway Patrol and back to the scene for the ongoing criminal investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Intelligence and Investigation assumed the role as the primary investigators, and the suspect was subsequently arrested. At the time of the arrest, two juvenile children were in the suspect's vehicle and were unharmed and released to a guardian.

The driver is initially charged with aggravated battery, attempted murder, and two counts of child neglect. She was booked into the Bay County Jail and was awaiting first appearance on Thursday. The Florida Highway Patrol investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.