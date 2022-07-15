Four charged with capital murder in Dothan killing

Four people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the killing of 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson, whose body was found at a Dothan intersection Thursday morning.

“We asked for community help in this investigation, and we received that and it was instrumental,” Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said during a Friday news conference.

Police arrested Dialan Zhontavis Beard, 18, of Dothan; Rodgrick Jermaine Holmes, 18, of Dothan; Davaciera Booth, 18, of Panama City, Florida; and a 17-year-old juvenile, also of Panama City.

Beard and Holmes are currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond. Booth and the 17-year-old juvenile were arrested in Panama City and are awaiting extradition back to Dothan. Neither will have bond.

“The motive of this senseless act appears to be robbery, and we have the information that we need to make that case, which turns this case into a capital case,” Benny said. “This was a tragedy. Four people decided to plan to kill somebody to rob them for money. I guess it’s a sign of the times we live in.”

Gabriel Raynaldo Johnson of Ashford was found dead in a grassy area at the intersection of Morgan and Westmead streets in Dothan on Thursday around 6:30 a.m. by a passerby. He had been shot once in the upper torso with no other visible injuries. Johnson’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for autopsy, but it’s still unclear how long Johnson had been dead before he was found.

According to information released Thursday, police believed Johnson had been killed where he was found and had likely been there several hours before he was discovered. The intersection is in a residential area a few blocks off West Main Street near downtown Dothan.

The chief said investigators believe everyone responsible for Johnson’s murder is in custody.

Benny said the arrests were a team effort of investigators, police officers on the scene, and dispatchers taking information. The chief expressed appreciation for the assistance of the Bay County, Florida, Sheriff’s Department and Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

According to the Dothan Police Department’s website, officers and investigators worked into the night Thursday to locate persons of interest based on information the department received from the public. Officers and investigators collected surveillance videos, conducted interviews, and executed numerous search warrants as the investigation unfolded on Thursday.

Benny did not take questions during Friday’s news conference due to the infancy of the investigation, but he said he wanted residents to know that police had found those they believe responsible.

“I thought it was important to share the information that we do have just so the community can be assured that we have who we believe responsible for the planning and the execution of the murder…,” Benny said.