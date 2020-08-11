Fugitive wanted with connections to smuggling, sex trafficking apprehended at Dothan hospital

Dothan police apprehended a man wanted out of Jackson County, Florida, Monday at Southeast Health.

Domingo Hamilton Fernando, 22, of Marianna, was arrested on an outstanding fugitive from justice warrant.

According to police, the department was notified by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Fernando following his release Monday from the healthcare facility.

Fernando was confronted Wednesday by deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office about a burglary in the Dogwood Heights community, when he led officers on a high-speed chase, before losing control of the vehicle and crashing. Following the crash a17-year-old girl crawled out of the car, a 2-year-old child was found in the backseat, and a toddler was found after they were thrown from the car and into the grass nearby.

It was determined the children were related to Fernando. All three children were unharmed, but transported to a hospital to be evaluated.

Officers were unaware of the children’s presence before the chase began.

Fernando received trauma injuries to the head and facial area as a result of the crash and was Life-Flighted to Southeast Health.