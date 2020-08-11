You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fugitive wanted with connections to smuggling, sex trafficking apprehended at Dothan hospital
0 comments

Fugitive wanted with connections to smuggling, sex trafficking apprehended at Dothan hospital

Only $5 for 5 months

Dothan police apprehended a man wanted out of Jackson County, Florida, Monday at Southeast Health.

Domingo Hamilton Fernando, 22, of Marianna, was arrested on an outstanding fugitive from justice warrant.

According to police, the department was notified by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Fernando following his release Monday from the healthcare facility.

Fernando was confronted Wednesday by deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office about a burglary in the Dogwood Heights community, when he led officers on a high-speed chase, before losing control of the vehicle and crashing. Following the crash a17-year-old girl crawled out of the car, a 2-year-old child was found in the backseat, and a toddler was found after they were thrown from the car and into the grass nearby.

It was determined the children were related to Fernando. All three children were unharmed, but transported to a hospital to be evaluated.

Officers were unaware of the children’s presence before the chase began.

Fernando received trauma injuries to the head and facial area as a result of the crash and was Life-Flighted to Southeast Health.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts, Fernando was identified through the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be in the United States illegally. Agents have referred to Fernando as being suspected in human trafficking and smuggling into the United States illegally.

Fernando is being held in the Houston County Jail without bond awaiting extradition to Jackson County.

Fugitive wanted with connections to smuggling, sex trafficking apprehended at Dothan hospital

Domingo Hamilton Fernando

 Houston County Sheriff's Office
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert