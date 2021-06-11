Fundraiser for Dothan officer shot in line-of-duty next weekend

A fundraiser aimed at helping a Dothan police officer shot in the line-of-duty is set for next weekend.

Sgt. Jeremy Conner was shot in the leg while attempting to conduct a traffic stop near Third Avenue in April of this year. The suspect was fatally shot by an officer while Conner was sent to the hospital to have surgery. Dothan officials previously said he has a long road to recovery.

While he’s out-of-work, friends are raising funds for Conner and his family by selling Boston butts and ribs from June 18-19 on the Ross Clark Circle next to Harley Davidson.

Like all 1,100 city employees, Conner can receive 66.66% of his regular pay, untaxed, through worker’s compensation benefits.

It has been the city’s policy since Alabama adopted the Worker’s Compensation Law to pay two-thirds of an employee’s pay – the minimum set by the law – while unable to work due to a work-related injury, according to Delvick Mckay, City of Dothan’s personnel director.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said there have been 77 injuries among government employees on-the-job in the last five years.