Fundraiser for Dothan officer shot in line-of-duty next weekend

A fundraiser aimed at helping a Dothan police officer shot in the line-of-duty is set for next weekend.
Sgt. Jeremy Conner was shot in the leg while attempting to conduct a traffic stop near Third Avenue in April of this year. The suspect was fatally shot by an officer while Conner was sent to the hospital to have surgery. Dothan officials previously said he has a long road to recovery.
While he’s out-of-work, friends are raising funds for Conner and his family by selling Boston butts and ribs from June 18-19 on the Ross Clark Circle next to Harley Davidson.
Like all 1,100 city employees, Conner can receive 66.66% of his regular pay, untaxed, through worker’s compensation benefits.
It has been the city’s policy since Alabama adopted the Worker’s Compensation Law to pay two-thirds of an employee’s pay – the minimum set by the law – while unable to work due to a work-related injury, according to Delvick Mckay, City of Dothan’s personnel director.
He said there have been 77 injuries among government employees on-the-job in the last five years.
“So if this is not just a one occurrence, we have this happen all the time,” Mckay said. “The city has been consistent in following the minimum standards of the law, because we've had other employees in the past that we've treated the same way.”
Around four or five years ago, the city began offering short-term disability and long-term disability insurance benefits to employees as a voluntary product. Employees pay for the insurance, which can cover extended leaves due to illness or injury, for income replacement when they’re out-of-work.
Mckay said municipalities can vote to increase the worker’s compensation percentage offered, but that has not been the city’s practice.
“We want to be a good steward of the city's taxpayer dollars and also to take into consideration that we do have injuries on the job,” McKay said, citing several job roles that carry risk of injury including waste water treatment operators, utility linemen, heavy-duty equipment operators and of course – law enforcement officers.
For more information about the fundraiser or to buy butts or ribs presale, contact Courney Vieria at (337)-718-1220.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.