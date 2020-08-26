 Skip to main content
Galaxie Drive shooting leaves one dead; suspect sought
Galaxie Drive shooting leaves one dead; suspect sought

Galaxie Drive shooting leaves one dead; suspect sought

Dothan police continue to investigate a Tuesday shooting that left one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Majic Collins, 18, of Dothan, was shot outside his residence and later died at a local hospital.

Officers responded to a firearm assault call Tuesday night in the 1300 block of Galaxie Drive involving critical injuries.

“There’s not a lot I can say about this case at this time,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The investigation is ongoing."

No arrests have been made at this time.

“We are canvasing the area and speaking with potential witnesses at this time,” Owens said. “We are looking for anyone with any information regarding the shooting. No matter how insignificant a piece of information may seem to anyone, we are looking for any details to help assist in solving this case.”

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.

