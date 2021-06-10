Gayla White seeks justice after jury clears her of theft, sues former boss for $4m

“I think that just kind of accumulated the whole thing, because he got mad because he had plans for him and his girlfriend to go to the beach because I wouldn’t work. I refused to work,” White said on Thursday, saying Donaldson became angry with her and threatened to press charges.

White was arrested a few days later for allegedly pocketing deposits from clients who scheduled a wedding at Windmill Station – claims that were brought to police by Donaldson. In the lawsuit, White says the documents provided to get the indictment were fraudulent.

Because of her arrest, publicized by local news media, she lost her new job and other businesses wouldn’t hire White because she couldn’t pass a background check, White said.

She resigned her position with Wiregrass 2-1-1, a local nonprofit, hoping to spare them negative attention. She continued to serve her term on the Dothan Planning Commission until earlier this year when her term expired and she did not ask to be re-appointed.

White said she’d often stay at home because of the humiliating accusations and her family felt isolated by the experience.