Geneva County murder trial ends with guilty plea in 2018 stabbing death

The defendant in a Geneva County murder trial has pleaded guilty to murder, his punishment to be decided later by a judge.

Jason Lavonne Williams submitted a blind guilty plea after the state rested its case Tuesday morning, said District Attorney Kirke Adams, who represents Dale and Geneva counties.

A blind plea means there is no agreement on sentencing between the defense and prosecution. Once a presentence report is completed, a hearing will be held with testimony likely from both sides before a judge issues a ruling on sentencing. Williams faces 10 years to life in prison.

Williams was arrested and charged in the 2018 stabbing death of Stephen Kelly. Both men lived in Coffee County, but the stabbing happened at a residence near Samson in Geneva County. According to previous Dothan Eagle reports, Williams approached Kelly at a residence on Alabama Highway 153 on the morning of Nov. 28, 2018, and allegedly stabbed Kelly in the neck before fleeing the scene. Kelly died from his injuries later that day.

The trial started Monday, and Adams said the plea followed Circuit Court Judge Kimberly Clark’s ruling to not allow the jury to hear a “heat of passion” defense.