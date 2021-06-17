 Skip to main content
Geneva man dead following single-vehicle car crash
dot police lights generic
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS

A Geneva man is dead after a vehicle he was in struck a tree in Dale County.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:21 p.m. Wednesday on JB Chapman Road approximately half a mile west of Dothan city limits, according to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report.

ALEA said the crash occurred when the 2009 Dodge Journey driven by Robert Danell Parks, 37, of Dothan, left the roadway and struck a tree. As a result, passenger Brian Edward Smith, 36, of Geneva, was killed and pronounced deceased at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division did not release further information as Troopers continue to investigate.

