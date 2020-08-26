 Skip to main content
Geneva police search for missing man
Geneva police search for missing man

GENEVA – The Geneva Police Department is reaching out to the public for assistance in locating a missing Geneva man.

Brett Joshua Granthan, 35, described as having sandy colored hair and blue eyes, was last seen in Geneva County Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Granthan could be driving a black 2002 Chevy Silverado truck.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Granthan is asked to call the Geneva Police Department at 334-684-2777.

Brett Joshua Granthan
