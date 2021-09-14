Georgia man charged with attempted murder, robbery in Dothan gas station incident

Dothan police arrested a Georgia man for attempted murder and robbery for an incident that occurred at a gas station Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a gas station in the 1100 block of Ross Clark Circle to reports of a man with a firearm. Before they arrived on scene, shots were fired and a vehicle was stolen.

According to victims and witnesses, the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Steven Smalley of Alto, Georgia, approached the victim armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle.

“When the victim refused, Smalley fired one round towards the victim but did not strike him,” Dothan police said in a press release. “Smalley was able to obtain the vehicle keys from the victim and drove off with the vehicle.”

Shortly after a BOLO was issued, Smalley was located on Ross Clark Circle driving towards the crime scene. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and took Smalley into custody.

Smalley was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree robbery and is being held without bail at the Dothan City Jail.

