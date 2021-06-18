Georgia man charged with terrorist threats, attempted murder for Wednesday events

A Georgia man arrested in Dothan after shooting at an officer and stealing his car faces several charges.

Jeffrey Michael Stewart, 42, of Jakin, is being charged with three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of making terrorist threats, according to court records.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said Stewart’s crime spree started Wednesday morning when he was driving his car in a local motel parking lot and struck several vehicles. He later went to the local Volkwagen dealership, where he tried to carjack a woman and shot at her daughter.

A police officer who arrived on scene exchanged gunfire with Stewart, injuring him, before Stewart stole his patrol car. Police then chased Stewart around the Circle as he shot at several other cars. The pursuit ended in a standoff on Denton Road, where a negotiator convinced Stewart to surrender.

Stewart was treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital and taken to jail Thursday after being released. He made his first appearance in court Friday morning to face charged brought by the Dothan Police Department.

His bond hearing is set for Thursday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the events from the time Stewart was shot by the Dothan police officer and may bring additional charges.

