Girlfriend fabricated domestic violence incident; arrested

COTTONDALE – A Bonifay woman faces charges after police say she made up a domestic violence accusation against her live-in boyfriend because she was angry.

Cynthia N. Lacayo, 28, was arrested Sunday and charged with false report of a felony to law enforcement, and misuse of 911 system.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic altercation Sunday. In a sworn, recorded statement, Lacayo stated her live-in boyfriend had battered her and prevented her by force or intimidation from leaving the residence to seek help.

“Before deputies left the residence to look for the male, Lacayo broke down crying, and stated that she had made the entire store up because she was angry at the boyfriend,” Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III said.

Lacayo was booked in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

