 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girlfriend fabricated domestic violence incident; arrested
0 comments
top story

Girlfriend fabricated domestic violence incident; arrested

Only $5 for 5 months
Girlfriend fabricated domestic violence incident; arrested

COTTONDALE – A Bonifay woman faces charges after police say she made up a domestic violence accusation against her live-in boyfriend because she was angry.

Cynthia N. Lacayo, 28, was arrested Sunday and charged with false report of a felony to law enforcement, and misuse of 911 system.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic altercation Sunday. In a sworn, recorded statement, Lacayo stated her live-in boyfriend had battered her and prevented her by force or intimidation from leaving the residence to seek help.

“Before deputies left the residence to look for the male, Lacayo broke down crying, and stated that she had made the entire store up because she was angry at the boyfriend,” Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III said.

Lacayo was booked in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert