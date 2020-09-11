Girlfriend helps inmate escape work crew using stolen vehicle; three arrested

MARIANNA – An escaped inmate is back behind bars after law enforcement say his girlfriend helped him slip away from a Liberty County inmate work crew.

Anthony Reddick was located at a residence on Old Spanish Trail in Marianna Thursday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Reddick's girlfriend, Jami Cheyanne Orr, 25, of Crawfordville, Florida, helped him escape by using a stolen White Kia Soul.

Officers received a tip regarding Reddick’s whereabouts Thursday and visited the area of Old Spanish Trail where officers made contact with Shantel Taite Purvis, 32, of Marianna. Purvis initially denied knowing anything about the stolen vehicle, Orr, or Reddick, but later recanted.

The stolen Kia was located on Purvis’ property. She also showed deputies where she discarded the keys to the stolen vehicle.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts III, in a post-Miranda statement Purvis admitted that Reddick and Orr and been at residence and that she had concealed the stolen vehicle and loaned the couple her Nissan Xterra.

Orr and Reddick were located and all three suspects were taken into custody.

Reddick was arrested on his active warrant for escape. Orr is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, and Purvis is charged with principal to escape. All three are booked in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

