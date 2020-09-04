Gov. Ivey awards grants to help troopers take impaired drivers off Alabama roads

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $743,000 to help Alabama state troopers continue to take impaired and dangerous drivers off the roads.

The governor awarded a $400,000 grant to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to increase trooper presence on Alabama highways, along with a $343,650 grant to ALEA to continue a drug recognition program aimed at improving road safety.

“I am proud of the jobs our state troopers do in keeping our highways safe,” Ivey said. “These grants are additional tools that enable them to perform those duties and ensure that Alabamians arrive at their destinations safely.”

The impaired driving grant will enable troopers to work overtime and concentrate enforcement in areas shown by traffic data to have high numbers of crashes relating to alcohol and speeding. Gov. Ivey also awarded an $800,000 grant to ALEA in August for specialized highway safety campaigns that will take place in the remainder of 2020 and part of 2021.

The drug recognition program involves trained officers who can safely distinguish whether someone stopped for erratic driving is under the influence of an illegal or prescription drug or has a medical disorder.