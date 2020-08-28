Gov. Ivey awards more than $29K for safety equipment for parole officers

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $29,950 to provide protective gear to a branch of Alabama’s law enforcement community.

The grant to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles will be used to purchase bulletproof vests for parole officers who often make in-home visits and face other situations where their welfare could be threatened.

“Each day law enforcement officers, including those employed with the state Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, throughout Alabama place themselves in harm’s way,” Gov. Ivey said. “Just as much as it is their duty to carry out their responsibilities to keep communities safe, it is our responsibility to ensure that they are guarded against danger.”

The Bureau’s probation officers are sworn law enforcement officers who are required to meet the same training requirements as law enforcement officers in any agency or department. The officers serve in both court settings and parole matters.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) will administer the grant from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.