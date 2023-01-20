Gov. Ivey names James Tarbox new Coffee-Pike district attorney

MONTGOMERY — Enterprise attorney James Tarbox has been named district attorney for the Twelfth Judicial Circuit, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday.

Tarbox will serve the remainder of the term vacated upon the retirement of Tom Anderson who was appointed to supernumerary status by the governor earlier this month.

"I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my administration," Ivey said in her letter of appointment to Tarbox. "I know you will embody these two virtues while service the people of Alabama."

Tarbox expressed appreciation to Ivey for her confidence in his ability to serve the people of Coffee and Pike counties and said Friday that he will strive to earn the confidence and trust of the people of the judicial circuit as he serves them in this new capacity.

Tarbox joined the firm Marsh & Cotter, LLP in Enterprise upon his graduation from law school in 2013 and is currently a partner in the firm. In his law practice, Tarbox has represented plaintiffs and defendants in all types of civil, criminal, probate, and administrative law matters. He also represents multiple local boards of education - Coffee County, Dale County, and the city of Daleville - and actively assists his law firm in representing several other governmental entities.

Tarbox and his wife, Mallorie, are expecting their first child in June, he said. They are members of Enterprise First United Methodist Church where he serves as a member of the finance committee.

Tarbox is a member of the Enterprise Rotary Club where he has served as club president, and he is a member of the board of directors of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. He is also a volunteer with a local Boy Scout Troop at First Baptist Church of Enterprise and serves on the local council’s board of directors in Dothan.

Tarbox was recently appointed to serve as a member of the Enterprise Health Care Authority Board of Directors. He is a past president of the Coffee County Bar Association serving from 2018 until 2022 and is a board member of the Alabama Association of School Board Attorneys.

The son of George and Debbie Tarbox, he was born and raised in Hoover. After graduating from high school, he attended the University of Alabama graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. He then attended the University Of Alabama School Of Law where he was a leader in the student body, serving as the Student Bar Association vice president and graduated in 2013.